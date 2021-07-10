FoxNews.com
The NWSL is worth saving (with Jen Cooper)
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Episodes (23)
NOW PLAYING
10-07-21 • 31m
MLS is a pipeline to Europe, but is that what fans want?
09-28-21 • 1h 38m
Why is the USMNT struggling to win on the road?
09-21-21 • 1h 36m
A World Cup Every Two Years? What could go wrong?
09-15-21 • 1h 27m
FOX
Sports
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union
