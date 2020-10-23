Federal charges: Boogaloo Bois member fired 13 rounds into 3rd Precinct during Minneapolis riots
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
A self-described member of the anti-government extremist group the Boogaloo Bois is facing federal charges for allegedly firing 13 rounds into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct during the civil unrest over the death of George Floyd in May.... More
10-23-2020
