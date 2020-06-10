FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Bill O'Brien fired from Houston Texans
FOX 26 Houston
Head Coach and General Manager Bill O'Brien has been fired from the Houston Texans. The team's chairman and CEO, Cal McNair, spoke with FOX 26's Sports Director Mark Berman about the decision and the next steps.
...
More
10-6-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Bill O'Brien fired from Houston Texans
FOX
Entertainment
Bill O'Brien fired from Houston Texans
Clips
Bill O'Brien fired from Houston Texans