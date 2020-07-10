FoxNews.com
Political fights hit close to home
FOX 5 Washington DC
With the election less than a month away, there are campaign signs nearly everywhere you look. They’re in medians, they’re in front yards, and perhaps as a result – they’re increasingly being targeted by vandals too.
...
More
10-7-2020 • 2m
