Empire

Live Pre-Show With Terrell Carter, Simone Shepherd, And JaNeika & JaSheika James | Season 4 Episode 6

GloZell meets up with Terrell Carter, Simone Shepherd, And JaNeika & JaSheika James to talk about season 4 episode 5 of EMPIRE.... More

11-9-2017 • 21m

Empire Episodes (16)

SEASON PREMIERE
SEASON PREMIERE
S4 E1 Noble Memory

09-28-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S4 E2 Full Circle

10-05-17 • TV-14 DLSV • 44m

S4 E3 Evil Manners

10-12-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S4 E4 Bleeding War

10-19-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m