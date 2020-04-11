FoxNews.com
NEW
Georgia officials gives Election Day wrap-up
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gives a final update on how Election Day went as workers continue to count ballots.
...
More
11-4-2020 • 7m
FOX
