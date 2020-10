As Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic VP nominee Sen. Kamala Harris prepare for their first and only faceoff on Wednesday in Utah, there are plenty of questions as to what’s at stake. Political strategists Kelly Gibson and Tracy Dietz joined Jim on The Final 5 to talk about the potential dynamic between the two candidates, how coronavirus will figure into the debate, and how it could shape up to be a more substantive matchup than last week’s Presidential debate.