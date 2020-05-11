FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Williamson County flips blue for president and Sheriff, stays red for other seats
FOX 7 Austin
It was a big week for Democrats in Williamson County as the area voted for a Democratic president, something that hasn’t been done in years.
...
More
11-5-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Williamson County flips blue for president and Sheriff, stays red for other seats
FOX
Entertainment
Williamson County flips blue for president and Sheriff, stays red for other seats
Clips
Williamson County flips blue for president and Sheriff, stays red for other seats