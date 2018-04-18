Legion

S2 E3 Chapter 11

David navigates the maze. An FX Original Series. Tuesdays at 10 PM.... More

4-18-2018 • TV-MA LV • 53m

Legion Episodes (3)

Now Playing
Now Playing
S2 E3 Chapter 11

04-18-18 • TV-MA LV • 53m

S2 E2 Chapter 10

04-11-18 • TV-MA LV • 52m

SEASON PREMIERE
SEASON PREMIERE
S2 E1 Chapter 9

04-04-18 • TV-MA LSV • 1h

Legion Clips

New
New
Inside Look: The Dance Battle

04-19-18 • TV-MA • 3m

New
New
The Cow

04-19-18 • TV-MA • 1m

Next On: Chapter 12

04-16-18 • TV-MA • 1m

WORLD PREMIERE Legion - Season 2

04-14-18 • TV-MA • 5m