Unlawful assembly declared as large crowd gathers at Staples Center
FOX 11 Los Angeles
Multiple people have been detained and an unlawful assembly has been declared as a large crowd of people gathered outside of Staples Center.
There is a large police presence and people are urged to avoid the area. The protest began as a defeat Jackie Lacey effort. Protests have left the Staples Center and are now walking through the downtown LA area.... More
11-4-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Unlawful assembly declared as large crowd gathers at Staples Center