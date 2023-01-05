Home
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Can Bryce Harper's return turn things around for the Phillies & Uganda to MLB Dreams | Flippin' Bats
05-01-23 • 42m
• • •
John Smoltz on Mets Max Scherzer's ejection and suspension & possible MLB expansion
04-29-23 • 22m
• • •
If Shohei Othani (大谷翔平) leaves will Mike Trout follow & Mets vs Braves BIG series
04-28-23 • 48m
• • •
Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves weekend series, Dream Team Draft and MORE live | Flippin’ Bats
04-27-23 • 46m
• • •
Mariners Cal Raleigh on his nickname Big Dumper, his legendary HR & Julio Rodriguez! | Flippin' Bats
04-26-23 • 31m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani continues to push for the AL Cy Young crown against Gerrit Cole | Flippin' Bats
04-25-23 • 16m
• • •
