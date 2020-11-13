FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
APD: Woman shoves child's head into door at 7-11 near UT Austin
FOX 7 Austin
The suspect was described as a female in her late teens or early 20s with shoulder-length black hair.
...
More
11-13-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
APD: Woman shoves child's head into door at 7-11 near UT Austin
FOX
Entertainment
APD: Woman shoves child's head into door at 7-11 near UT Austin
Clips
APD: Woman shoves child's head into door at 7-11 near UT Austin