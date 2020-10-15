FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Schools to participate in COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program
FOX 7 Austin
There are eight school districts participating and the first school began testing on Monday.
...
More
10-15-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Schools to participate in COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program
FOX
Entertainment
Schools to participate in COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program
Clips
Schools to participate in COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program