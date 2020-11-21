How will the election impact mail-in ballots, will more people run for office without political background?
FOX 26 Houston
Isiah speaks with the panel about how the presidential election will impact mail-in ballots. The panel includes: Dr. Gene Preuss/UHD, Danielle Keys Bess/Stratekeys Consulting, Kathleen McKinley/Conservative Blogger, Damien Jones/Chairman of Urban Justice and Equity PAC.... More
11-21-2020 • TV-Y • 7m
How will the election impact mail-in ballots, will more people run for office without political background?