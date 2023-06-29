Home
Cardi B; Angela Bassett; a Pink fan throws ashes onstage; Jennifer Lawrence and Andy Cohen.
Dish Nation Episodes (10)
06-29-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian; Barack Obama; Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg; Orlando Jones ("Swagger")
06-23-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
The latest on Erika Jayne, Beyoncé, and Brooklyn Beckham; Jennifer Coolidge ("The White Lotus")
06-16-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
Anita Baker removes Babyface from her tour; Kevin Costner's ex-wife resists moving out of the house.
06-14-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
An interview with the latest celebrity eliminated from "The Masked Singer."
05-19-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
The latest on Kevin Costner, Nick Cannon, Jamie Foxx, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B and La La Anthony
05-04-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
Cardi B; Angela Bassett; a Pink fan throws ashes onstage; Jennifer Lawrence and Andy Cohen.