America’s shifting attitudes on drug policy

Dozens of states, as well as D.C., have decriminalized or outright legalized marijuana. But earlier this month, Oregon voters took the drastic step of decriminalizing small amounts of all drugs, and that’s creating an entirely new conversation on how states deal with the criminal records that come with past convictions. Fiona Harrigan from Young Voices joined Jim on The Final 5 to explain what may account for the changing tides, and how they’re navigating the changes even as the federal government remains steadfastly opposed to legalization measures.