FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
The Jake Project - meet the little dog who sniffs out money for a good cause
FOX 2 Detroit
Meet Jake a pure-bread miniature Dachsund - he is 15 years old and has a nose for money.
...
More
10-22-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
The Jake Project - meet the little dog who sniffs out money for a good cause
FOX
Entertainment
The Jake Project - meet the little dog who sniffs out money for a good cause
Clips
The Jake Project - meet the little dog who sniffs out money for a good cause