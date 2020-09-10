FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Trump, Pence to campaign in Central Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
With less than a month before the election, President Donald Trump is ready to get back onto the campaign trail. He is expected in Sanford on Monday while Vice President Mike Pence will make stops in Orlando and The Villages on Saturday.
...
More
10-9-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Trump, Pence to campaign in Central Florida
FOX
Entertainment
Trump, Pence to campaign in Central Florida
Clips
Trump, Pence to campaign in Central Florida