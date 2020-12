Early morning fog will dissipate and we will be on our way to a very nice Saturday. Temperatures will be more seasonable, with highs likely only reaching the upper 60s, maybe low 70s. Sunday will bring the change. While temperatures will be mild, showers are looking more and more likely throughout the day with thunderstorms possible south of I-10. There’s even a risk that a few of these storms could be severe. Once Sunday’s cold front pushes through, temperatures will be much cooler with highs only reaching the low 50s on Monday.