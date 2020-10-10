LIVE: Texas Cinema owner talks struggling movie theaters

The pandemic is taking a unique toll on cinemas across the country. Here in Texas, movie theaters can open…but not very many movies are being made to actually show in the theaters. Therefore, many theaters are closing temporarily. Byron Berkley, theater owner and President of Theatre Owners of Mid-America joined Good Day Austin’s Casey Claiborne live on the show Saturday to talk about what’s been going on and how Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” factors into the crisis.