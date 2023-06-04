Home
Shohei Ohtani stays dominant, previewing the Braves vs. Padres series and more LIVE | Flippin Bats
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
04-06-23 • 43m
• • •
Chicago White Sox Dylan Cease on his All Star Snub, World Baseball Classic & MORE!
04-05-23 • 43m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani back in MVP form, Top 3 Rookie performances so far & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
04-04-23 • 33m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani's EPIC Opening Weekend, Power Rankings, Early Surprises & MORE | Flippin Bats
04-03-23 • 40m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani’s Opening Day start, Justin Verlander to the IL and more LIVE | Flippin Bats
03-31-23 • 1h
• • •
Will Shohei Ohtani take home the AL MVP in the 2023 Preseason Flippy Awards | Flippin' Bats
03-31-23 • 36m
• • •
