Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平)'s INSANE dominance, Fair or Foul, and Top-5 Unbreakable records | Flippin’ Bats
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平)'s INSANE dominance, Fair or Foul, and Top-5 Unbreakable records | Flippin’ Bats
09-20-22 • 30m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani’s MVP case, Astros remain the top team in the AL & MORE! | Flippin’ Bats
09-19-22 • 52m
• • •
Chicago White Sox playoff hopes, Tony La Russa, Tim Anderson's return & MUCH more! | Flippin’ Bats
09-17-22 • 26m
• • •
Atlanta Braves’ John Smoltz talks about the AL MVP, Pujols’ HR chase & rule changes | Flippin’ Bats
09-14-22 • 19m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani’s only weakness, Most impactful deadline moves & Fair or Foul! | Flippin’ Bats
09-13-22 • 32m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani & Mike Trout stay hot, Pujols chases 700 & MLB Power Rankings | Flippin’ Bats
09-12-22 • 39m
• • •
See All
FOX
Sports
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平)'s INSANE dominance, Fair or Foul, and Top-5 Unbreakable records | Flippin’ Bats