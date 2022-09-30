Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平)'s INSANE dominance, Fair or Foul, and Top-5 Unbreakable records | Flippin’ Bats

Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
  4. Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平)'s INSANE dominance, Fair or Foul, and Top-5 Unbreakable records | Flippin’ Bats