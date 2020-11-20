FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
New DNA testing for Sarasota cold case
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Several Tampa Bay area cold cases are getting new attention thanks to advances in DNA and other forensic technology. For the family of Denise Marie Stafford, it's been 35 long years with no arrest.
...
More
11-20-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
New DNA testing for Sarasota cold case
FOX
Entertainment
New DNA testing for Sarasota cold case
Clips
New DNA testing for Sarasota cold case