Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
John Smoltz on the London Series, What the Cardinals should do, & Elly De La Cruz | Flippin’ Bats
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
John Smoltz on the London Series, What the Cardinals should do, & Elly De La Cruz | Flippin’ Bats
07-01-23 • 16m
• • •
NL East X-Factors, Baltimore Orioles reward their fans, Top 3 Weekend Series & MORE | Flippin’ Bats
06-30-23 • 34m
• • •
Domingo Germán's perfect game, Shohei Ohtani’s next contract, the Mets' decision & MORE | Flippin Bats
06-29-23 • 34m
• • •
Cal Ripken Jr. on the Baltimore Orioles playoff chances, the Iron Streak & much MORE
06-28-23 • 36m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani dazzles again on the mound & hits an ABSURD home run in Colorado | Flippin Bats
06-27-23 • 13m
• • •
MLB All-Star Game voting update, the Balk rule needs to change & much MORE! | Flippin’ Bats
06-27-23 • 29m
• • •
See All
FOX
Sports
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
John Smoltz on the London Series, What the Cardinals should do, & Elly De La Cruz | Flippin’ Bats