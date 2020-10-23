FoxNews.com
FOX 7 Discussion: Election predictions, polling
FOX 7 Austin
Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza with Progress Texas join Mike Warren on FOX 7 Austin to talk about their predictions for Election Day.
10-23-2020 • TV-Y • 5m
