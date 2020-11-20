FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
COVID curfew reaction: For the greater good or government overreach?
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
Supports of the California COVID-19 curfew talk about doing it for the greater good, but critics in Berkeley say it's government overreach. KTVU's Debora Villalon has reaction in Berkeley.
...
More
11-20-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
COVID curfew reaction: For the greater good or government overreach?
FOX
Entertainment
COVID curfew reaction: For the greater good or government overreach?
Clips
COVID curfew reaction: For the greater good or government overreach?