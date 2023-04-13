Beer sales drama, the Rays perfect start, a Texas sized matchup in the AL West and more LIVE | Flippin Bats

Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
  4. Beer sales drama, the Rays perfect start, a Texas sized matchup in the AL West and more LIVE | Flippin Bats