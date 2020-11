Pleasant fall weather will stay in place all week long. Lows will drop into the 40s over the next couple of days and highs will be in the 70s. Sunday will bring a slight chance for some rain, but it doesn’t look very soggy. Meanwhile, Hurricane Iota has weakened slightly as it makes landfall in Nicaragua with winds at 155 mph. It will continue to become less organized as it sweeps toward the Pacific Ocean. It looks like yet another system may form near this same area later this week.