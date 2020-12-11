FoxNews.com
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's PolicyLab recommends schools going back to virtual learning
Dr. David Rubin, a member of the PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, joined the show to talk about they are recommending schools go back to virtual learning until further notice
11-12-2020 • 8m
