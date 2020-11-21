FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Dallas County again sets record for daily COVID-19 cases, with 1,974
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
The increased numbers had been predicted by researchers at UT-Southwestern, which now predicts up to 3,000 new cases per day by the start of next month.
...
More
11-21-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Dallas County again sets record for daily COVID-19 cases, with 1,974
FOX
Entertainment
Dallas County again sets record for daily COVID-19 cases, with 1,974
Clips
Dallas County again sets record for daily COVID-19 cases, with 1,974