FOX 5 On The Hill: Coronavirus pandemic
FOX 5 Washington DC
Dr. Jeffrey Gold of the University of Nebraska Medical Center joins the show to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic, and why he's alarmed at surging case rates across the Great Plains and Midwest.
10-18-2020 • 5m
