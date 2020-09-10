FoxNews.com
Corcoran's order was constitutional, judge rules
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
A state appeals court Friday overturned a ruling that said Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran violated the Florida Constitution when he issued a July order aimed at reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
10-9-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
