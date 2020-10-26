FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
2-year-old girl attacked in Detroit home by stray dog that came running in
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit police are investigating after they say a 2-year-old girl was attacked by a stray dog that came running in the front door of a home.
...
More
10-26-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
2-year-old girl attacked in Detroit home by stray dog that came running in
FOX
Entertainment
2-year-old girl attacked in Detroit home by stray dog that came running in
Clips
2-year-old girl attacked in Detroit home by stray dog that came running in