FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
NEW
The Doctors
S13 E17 Mask Exemptions? Tootie from The Facts of Life, Actress, and Director, Kim Fields! Cash Flow Tips During Corona! Dining Out Dangers
Dr. Ian Smith inspires viewers to break through the fear and uncertainty of the current times.
...
More
10-13-2020 • TV-PG • 1h
The Doctors
FOX
Entertainment
The Doctors
Season 13
S13-E17 - The Doctors