FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Lakeland's mask mandate comes to an end
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Since July, Lakeland required face coverings to be worn while indoors, but after the governor's announcement to ban mask penalties, the city moved to allow the mandate to expire.
...
More
10-6-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Lakeland's mask mandate comes to an end
FOX
Entertainment
Lakeland's mask mandate comes to an end
Clips
Lakeland's mask mandate comes to an end