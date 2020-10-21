FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Officials in 2 Florida counties investigate emails as potential voter suppression
FOX 35 Orlando
In Alachua and Brevard counties, elections officials and law enforcement agencies say suspicious emails are making the rounds, allegedly telling people for whom to vote in a threatening tone.
...
More
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Officials in 2 Florida counties investigate emails as potential voter suppression
FOX
Entertainment
Officials in 2 Florida counties investigate emails as potential voter suppression
Clips
Officials in 2 Florida counties investigate emails as potential voter suppression