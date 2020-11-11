What is Parler?

FoxNews.com
Conservatives are flocking to Parler, a social media platform that doesn't moderate content as closely as Facebook, Twitter and other popular apps. That has resulted in the spreading of misinformation about the presidential election.
11-11-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
