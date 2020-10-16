FoxNews.com
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed
Friday, October 16, 2020
Will LeBron add 10-time All-Star Chris Paul to the Lakers roster in a quest for his 5th ring. Will the Cowboys offense be better with Andy Dalton? Plus, Michael Vick and Michael Rapaport join the show.
10-16-2020 • 1h 58m
Friday, October 16, 2020
