SEASON FINALE

Gotham

S4 E22 A Dark Knight: No Man's Land

Jeremiah attempts to warn Gordon of more destruction planned for Gotham, which forces Gordon to make a possibly devastating decision.... More

5-18-2018 • TV-14 LV • 44m

Gotham Episodes (5)

Now Playing
Now Playing
S4 E22 A Dark Knight: No Man's Land

05-18-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

S4 E21 A Dark Knight: One Bad Day

05-11-18 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S4 E20 A Dark Knight: That Old Corpse

05-04-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

S4 E19 A Dark Knight: To Our Deaths and Beyond

04-20-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

Gotham Clips

Preview: It's The Only Way To Fight Back

05-17-18 • 15s

It's Not Your Responsibility: Season Four Finale Teaser

05-14-18 • 1m

Tabitha Finds Out Selina Has Been Shot

05-09-18 • 1m

Jeremiah Taunts Bruce

05-09-18 • 2m