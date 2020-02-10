FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Chicago native Gregory Wilton appointed cardinal by Pope Francis
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago native Wilton Gregory, the Archbishop of Washington, D.C., was named a cardinal by Pope Francis on Sunday, becoming the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red hat.
...
More
10-26-2020 • 2m
Chicago native Gregory Wilton appointed cardinal by Pope Francis
FOX
Entertainment
Chicago native Gregory Wilton appointed cardinal by Pope Francis
Clips
Chicago native Gregory Wilton appointed cardinal by Pope Francis