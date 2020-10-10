FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Suburban high school athletes to Pritzker, Ezike: 'Let us play'
FOX 32 Chicago
Suburban high school athletes and their parents continue to fight to get back on the field, and court, as basketball season is not too far away.
...
More
10-10-2020 • 2m
Suburban high school athletes to Pritzker, Ezike: 'Let us play'
FOX
Entertainment
Suburban high school athletes to Pritzker, Ezike: 'Let us play'
Clips
Suburban high school athletes to Pritzker, Ezike: 'Let us play'