FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Students at the University of Dallas campus in Italy in quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
The students at the University of Dallas campus in Rome, Italy are having to quarantine after about a third of its students and staff tested positive for COVID-19.
...
More
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Students at the University of Dallas campus in Italy in quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests
FOX
Entertainment
Students at the University of Dallas campus in Italy in quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests
Clips
Students at the University of Dallas campus in Italy in quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests