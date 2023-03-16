Fairy Performs "Angel from Montgomery" by Bonnie Raitt
The Masked Singer Clips
- The Reveal: Axolotl / Alexa Bliss03-22-23 • TV-PG • 2m
- The Reveal: Fariy / Holly Robinson Peete03-22-23 • TV-PG • 3m
- Fairy Performs "Angel from Montgomery" by Bonnie Raitt03-22-23 • TV-PG • 2m
- Axolotl Performs "Can't Fight the Moonlight" by Leann Rimes03-22-23 • TV-PG • 1m
- Macaw Performs "Live Like You Were Dying" by Tim McGraw03-22-23 • TV-PG • 3m
- Fairy & Macaw Battle to "That Don't Impress Me Much"03-22-23 • TV-PG • 1m