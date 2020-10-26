FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
New polls show race for president may be surprisingly close in Texas
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
The race for the White House is surprisingly close in Texas, according to recently published polls.
...
More
10-26-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
New polls show race for president may be surprisingly close in Texas
FOX
Entertainment
New polls show race for president may be surprisingly close in Texas
Clips
New polls show race for president may be surprisingly close in Texas