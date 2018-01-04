Empire

Cookie Asks Thirsty If He's Found Poundcake's Daughter Yet

Thirsty has found Poundcake's daughter but Cookie wants to keep it a secret from Lucious for now.... More

4-20-2018 • 1m

Empire Episodes (16)

SEASON PREMIERE
SEASON PREMIERE
S4 E1 Noble Memory

09-28-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S4 E2 Full Circle

10-05-17 • TV-14 DLSV • 44m

S4 E3 Evil Manners

10-12-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S4 E4 Bleeding War

10-19-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m