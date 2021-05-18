FoxNews.com
UCL Final Preview, USMNT in Nations League| Episode 142
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Episodes (8)
NOW PLAYING
UCL Final Preview, USMNT in Nations League| Episode 142
05-26-21 • 1h 52m
• • •
No La Liga title for Barcelona & USMNT | Episode 141
05-18-21 • 1h 35m
• • •
Pulisic/UCL, Neymar’s Extension & LA Crown | Episode 140
05-11-21 • 1h 45m
• • •
Jesse Marsch to RB Leipzig, Manchester United Protest | Episode 139
05-04-21 • 1h 49m
• • •
See All
UCL Final Preview, USMNT in Nations League| Episode 142