What's Wright? With Nick Wright Episodes
Kyrie and KD’s future in Brooklyn, Draymond Green “Beef” | What’s Wright?
06-28-22 • 45m
• • •
Shaquille O'Neal & Hakeem Olajuwon | Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years | No. 9-8
06-26-22 • 41m
• • •
Is Chet Holmgren A Top Pick? Plus NBA Draft & Rob Gronkowski's Retirement | What’s Wright?
06-23-22 • 40m
• • •
Kyrie’s Brooklyn Breakup? Kevin Durant’s offseason, should Philly re-sign Harden? | What’s Wright?
06-21-22 • 43m
• • •
Warriors Win it All, Steph’s Legacy, and Some Father-Son Time
06-17-22 • 34m
• • •
NBA Finals Game 4 Reaction and Game 5 Preview I What's Wright?
06-14-22 • 20m
• • •
