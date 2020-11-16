Expert looks at how Trump claims will impact future elections
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump for a moment admitted Joe Biden won the election but then went back to claiming the election was rigged. Even his own Homeland Security Department says it was the most secure election in history. Dr. Cal Jillson, a professor of political science at SMU, talks to Good Day about how the 2020 election will impact future elections... More
11-16-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
