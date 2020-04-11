FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Sean McMillan talks politics and elections
FOX 5 New York
Dr. Sean McMillan of The Book of Sean on Fox Soul weighs in on the presidential race and how the two major parties view the African American vote.
...
More
11-4-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
Sean McMillan talks politics and elections
FOX
Entertainment
Sean McMillan talks politics and elections
Clips
Sean McMillan talks politics and elections