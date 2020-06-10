FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Arizona's voter registration deadline extended to Oct. 23, 5 p.m.
FOX 10 Phoenix
The original date was Oct. 5.
...
More
10-6-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Arizona's voter registration deadline extended to Oct. 23, 5 p.m.
FOX
Entertainment
Arizona's voter registration deadline extended to Oct. 23, 5 p.m.
Clips
Arizona's voter registration deadline extended to Oct. 23, 5 p.m.